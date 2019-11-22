Moda Operandi shares predictions trends for buying based on social media and more

Luxury online retailer Moda Operandi has announced its Runway Report for Spring/Summer 2020. The report is based on data based on its sales, science and fashion expertise to predict and identify key pieces and trends for the upcoming season.

“The report combines our pre-order data—which has proven to be highly predictable for what will trend next season—with traditional buying tools and the human touch,” Lisa Aike, Moda Operandi’s Fashion and Buying Director, said to FashionUnited in an email. “We’re excited to share our findings with the broader fashion ecosystem, both our designer partners and customers.”

Standout notes from the report list color trends such as the movement away from beige-hued neutrals to gray and the rise of thong sandals. It also includes information discussing how social media shines a light on specific brands such as Bottega Veneta, which instantly became one of the most sought-after brands of the year due to social media engagement.

“Thanks to social media, everyone can get a virtual front row seat to the big shows,” Aiken said in the report. “Here, we looked at the collections that drove the most engagement on social media. Bottega Veneta overwhelmingly topped our list for the most preorder inquiries over Instagram Direct Message.”

Moda Operandi’s full Runway Report for the upcoming season is available on the retailer’s website now.

Image: Courtesy of Moda Operandi