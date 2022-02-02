Modibodi launches world-first biodegradable period-proof underwear

Australian leak-proof apparel brand Modibodi have launched what they claim is the world’s first biodegradable period and pee proof underwear.

The Modibodi Biodegradable Brief is an innovative solution for end-of-life period and pee proof underwear, which utilises a combination of natural and bioengineered synthetic textiles, and is 97 percent biodegradable.

The sustainable briefs combine Merino wool, Tencel made from sustainably sourced wood, biodegradable TPU film, elastic made from a polyamide yarn with enhanced biodegradability, organic cotton thread, and are certified free from harmful chemicals.

Under laboratory tests, the Biodegradable Brief was verified as the first biodegradable period and pee proof underwear, which can be washed over 100 times before reaching its tested end-of-life.

Image: Modibodi

Modibodi founder and chief executive Kristy Chong said in a statement: “At Modibodi, we believe in responsible innovation, and we are proud to be the pioneers of the world’s first period and pee proof reusable, biodegradable underwear.

“After years of blood, sweat and science, we have taken steps to end the lifecycle problem of textiles. This is the new way to period, and we couldn’t be prouder to develop a product that not only reduces waste, but doesn’t cause harm to our planet.”

The briefs absorbent gusset uses Merino wool to wick away moisture, bamboo terry to absorb fluids and a biodegradable TPU film as the waterproof layer to seal in fluids. While waist and leg elastic are made from a polyamide yarn with enhanced biodegradability for disposal in landfill in approximately five years, 10 times faster than synthetic fibres in general, and a small percentage of elastane. To finish the underwear is sewn together with organic cotton thread.

Image: Modibodi; Biodegradable Brief

This combination of fabrics knitted and constructed means that the Biodegradable Brief is 97 percent biodegradable and scientifically proven to break down into nontoxic substances at the end of their usable life, adds Modibodi, while still ensuring the “same superior quality as the regular Modibodi range”.

Chong added: “The key barrier to biodegradability for most brands is the elastane used in the fabric to provide stretch and comfort alongside that used in waist and leg elastics. Modibodi has solved this issue by using a super fine rib knit construction in the main fabric to maintain its shape and stretch without the need for elastane.”

To biodegrade the underwear, Modibodi is instructing customers to cut off the elastics and discard with their landfill waste where microorganisms will break down under anaerobic conditions. For the main body of the briefs, they should bury it in active soil, as this is soil full of natural microorganisms, bugs and bacteria, which will breakdown the into nature.

The Modibodi Biodegradable Brief, available from 32 pounds in a full brief and bikini style, direct from Modibodi.co.uk.