Molly Goddard launches ready-to-wear bridal collection

British designer Molly Goddard has launched her first ready-to-wear bridal collection to accompany her pre-existing made-to-order and bespoke bridal offerings.

The new ready-to-wear bridal line features 11 dresses featuring Goddard’s signature hand-smocking and shirring techniques in UK sizes 6 to 20.

The styles represent Goddard’s most recognised voluminous styles available in mini, midi and full-length styles developed in Italian tulle, taffeta and Spanish cotton voile and organdie all made in England.

Image: Molly Goddard by Jack Day

Highlights include the hand smocked Agyness dress with frill trimmed sleeves in soft Italian tulle and lined with a contrasting blue silk and the dramatic Cumulus mini dress constructed in a stiff Italian tulle with seven hand-smocked panels and a 41-metre hem.

Other styles include the Saturnia bridal dress with a simple fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt, decorated with multiple tiers of hand-gathered frills, and the cotton organdie Solly dress with its voluminous silhouette created by a hand-smocked panel under the bust.

Image: Molly Goddard by Jack Day

The ready-to-wear bridal collection also includes veils in ivory, blue and coral pink, a lambswool cardigan with tulle overlay and a frilled tulle bolero.

Molly Goddard’s ready-to-wear bridal dresses are priced from 1,200 to 4,000 pounds and available exclusively on mollygoddard.com.

Image: Molly Goddard by Jack Day

Image: Molly Goddard by Jack Day