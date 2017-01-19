Molly Goddard to launch shoes with Topshop

Emerging designer Molly Goddard is launching a capsule footwear collection with Topshop. The eight-piece footwear range was originally presented during the designer’s catwalk show last September, which was supported by the Topshop NewGen initiative.

The collection features bold, block colours in soft leather and suede, calf in knee-high and ankle boots, alongside wrap detail high and flat sandals and buckle ankle strap flats, with options in vivid orange, silver, and black.

Commenting on the collaboration, Goddard said: “I am really excited to be working with Topshop. It’s the first time that we’ve been able to make our own shoes for a show and I liked experimenting with the different colours and leathers.

“The shoes really pulled the collection together and they’ve been a nice way to introduce the brand to a wider audience. Some of the styles are really wearable and others are a little more daring – my favourites are the silver knee-high boots!”

The collection is available on its website and from select Topshop stores from January 23. Prices ranging from 95 to 175 pounds.

Goddard has been a part of Topshop’s NewGen initiative since autumn/winter 2015.

Images: courtesy of Topshop