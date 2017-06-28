Molly Goddard to show at V&A's Fashion in Motion

London-based designer Molly Goddard is to be the latest designer to participate in the Victoria & Albert Museum’s ‘Fashion in Motion’ catwalk series.

Fashion in Motion is an annual series of live catwalk shows open to the public and held at the V&A featuring leading fashion designers from across the world. Following in the footsteps of designers such as Peter Pilotto and last years Christopher Raeburn, Goddard will show key pieces from her first ever pre-collection as well as re-imaged archive looks from all her shows since her final degree show.

The designer said: “I’ve always thought of the V&A as an enormous cabinet of curiosities. I grew up exploring the galleries and they continue to be a huge source of inspiration for me. To be part of such a special event is incredibly exciting and we are looking forward to creating a fashion show in a totally new space while celebrating the history of the V&A and the preciousness of the objects.” Fashion in Motion audiences can expect to see a set inspired by the designer’s favourite elements of the V&A collection playfully reinterpreted.

Fashion in Motion will take place on Friday, July 7, the final day of the week long REVEAL Festival, held to celebrate the opening of new Sainsbury Gallery. The four free catwalk shows will be held throughout the day at 13:00, 15:00, 17:00 & 20:00 – with the 15:00 show being live streamed via the V&A Facebook page.

Molly Goddard graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2014. Praised for her use of traditional techniques such as hand pleating, smocking and crocheting she won British Emerging Talent award at the 2016 Fashion Awards and is a 2017 LVMH award finalist.

Photo courtesy:Catwalkpictures