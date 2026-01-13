Molly-Mae Hague teases Adidas collaboration

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has teased a collaboration with sportswear brand Adidas on her social media.

In a joint Instagram post with Adidas UK, Hague stated: “Three Stripes. One Vision. Curated by Molly-Mae. Coming Soon.”

This was shared with campaign imagery featuring the influencer wearing black Adidas three stripe joggers styled with a peplum leather-look jacket on the back of an Adidas-branded lorry with the reg plate ‘ADI x MM,’ while she stacked Adidas’ classic blue shoeboxes.

Adidas x Molly-Mae campaign Credits: Adidas

This was followed up with a video on Hague’s Instagram account, which has more than 8.5 million followers, with the caption: “ADI X MM…what started as a dream years ago is now becoming reality. My own footwear collection with Adidas, coming soon.

"I can’t even play it cool… I genuinely will never be over this.”

With Adidas UK replying in the comments: “Yeah this feels special.”

Further details of the collaboration have yet to be released, with Adidas stating that it was working with the influencer, who made her name on TV reality show ‘Love Island,’ on an upcoming spring/summer 2026 campaign and “product launch” for its Adidas Originals brand.