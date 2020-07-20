Molly-Mae launches footwear collection with Ego

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has launched a footwear edit with Manchester-based shoe and accessory brand, Ego, that is describes as being “wearable, fashion-forward and reflective" of the reality TV star’s style.

The 10-piece collection features classic silhouette shapes including woven mules, embellished boots and stilettos in a neutral colour palette of white, nude and black inspired by Hague’s aesthetic, and has been designed to marry “luxe and lounge”, for mastering day to night dressing, explained the brand.

Highlights include thigh-high nude boots with diamanté mesh detailing and white square toe stilettos, while other shoes include nude ruffled mules, embellished sock boots, woven peep-toe styles and strappy pyramid heels.

Commenting on her collection, Hague said in a statement: “I have a lot of shoes and when collaborating with Ego to create my own collection I wanted to make statement pieces as well as keeping it simple with heels that can be worn from day-to-night.

“My favourite pair is definitely the thigh-high sparkly nude boots. It feels so good to be able to share with you all what I have been working on for the last few months and I hope that my new shoe collection gives people confidence like it does for me.”

Co-owner of Ego, Adeel Fiaz added: “We’re so happy to have Molly-Mae on board, she works incredibly hard and is a natural fit for Ego and our ethos. We’ve worked tirelessly this past year and cemented ourselves as the front runner for stylish, affordable shoes and accessories on a global scale. I’m so proud of how much we’ve grown as a brand; this collection is really special.”

The collection is exclusive to Ego’s website with prices ranging from 19.99-39.99 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Ego