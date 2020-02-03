Moncler Genius adds JW Anderson to 2020 line-up

The third edition of Moncler Genius is set to continue to evolve “exploring new horizons, different categories and novel approaches to communication that give a voice to personal creativity” and will include British designer JW Anderson to the 2020 line-up.

“Times move, Moncler Genius moves,” explains the brand in a statement. “Moncler Genius reaffirms itself as an open concept that is driven by experimentation and crosses the lines of conventions. Its DNA lies in reinvention. Its reason to be is to decode the customers’ behaviours, expectations and emotional connections.”

For 2020, part of the evolution is the addition of JW Anderson to the creative hub of designers, chosen for his “clever vision of gender-defying fashion,” Moncler added that he will offer a “modern interpretation of masculinity and femininity through a cross-pollination of menswear and womenswear”.

He joins the Moncler Genius house alongside Sergio Zambon and Veronica Leoni for 2 Moncler 1952, Sandro Mandrino for 3 Moncler Grenoble, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Matthew Williams of 1017 ALYX 9SM, Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara, Richard Quinn and Poldo Dog Couture.

Moncler Genius steps beyond fashion with collaborations with Rimowa and Mate.Bike

Moncler Genius will also be entering a new phase in 2020, “going beyond the product embracing the world of experience while empowering personal communication and bringing connections and emotions from the digital domain to real life”.

The first step in this lifestyle direction it explained is a collaboration with LVMH-owned luggage brand Rimowa, where they will both introduce a “bold new travel concept”, which will showcase innovations in technology, connectivity and communication in the digital age.

There will also be an electric bike with Mate.Bike, a start-up out of Denmark that has created a bike for the extreme terrain of the mountain and the snow, as the brand looks to explore other sectors beyond fashion.

The new developments will be presented at the Genius Building in Milan during Milan Fashion Week, before becoming available for consumers.

When Remo Ruffinil, chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler, conceived Moncler Genius in 2018, it was described as an “an answer to the times - one house, different voices” and has featured various capsule collections conceived by other fashion brands and designers including British designer Craig Green and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

