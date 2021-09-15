Moncler Genius to broadcast collection from five cities

Moncler has tapped singer Alicia Keys to host its upcoming Mondogenius event to present its Moncler Genius collections via a digital-led experience across five cities - New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.

The Mondogenius digital event will take place on September 25 and will feature the “vision” of its 11 designers on the Genius roster, including JW Anderson, Veronica Leoni and Sergio Zambon for Moncler 1952 Woman and Man, respectively, as well as Sandro Mandrino for Moncler Grenoble, Craig Green for Moncler, Alyx 9SM for Moncler 1017, and Moncler Frgmt by Hiroshi Fujiwara.

There are also four designers joining the roster: Hyke, Palm Angels, Dingyun Zhang and Gentle Monster.

Grammy award-winning artist Alicia Keys will host the Mondogenius event from Milan, alongside “notable personalities,” such as actress and singer Victoria Song live from Shanghai.

Moncler chairman and chief executive Remo Ruffini said in a statement: “In these ever-evolving times, I truly believe in the power of connecting communities around the world through experiences. The greatest inspirations I had in my life came directly from people and at Moncler, we know that the more we inspire people, the more they inspire us. This is the principle that guided the creation of Moncler Genius for 2021.

“Mondogenius has been designed to be a real immersion into Moncler’s energy and cultural evolution without leaving anyone out.”

According to Moncler, the global audience will be guided through New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul to discover and explore the concepts that have inspired the Moncler Genius designers, who span a variety of fields including art, film, music and extreme sports.

The brand hopes that the event will open up the world of Moncler Genius to “everyone,” while also closing the gap between the physical and digital worlds by “putting creativity and entertainment in the spotlight”.

The show will be hosted live via a dedicated microsite, mondogenius.moncler.com, and multiple social media channels comprising Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter, WeChat, Weibo and Douyin, as well as a network of Moncler Genius partners inclusive of e-tailers and media sites.