Moncler Grenoble launches winter 2022 collection presented by Victoria Song

Italian fashion brand Moncler Grenoble has unveiled a special-edition capsule for winter 2022, presented by actress and singer Victoria Song through a visual campaign.

Gender-neutral layering options, long-sleeved tops, pullover sweaters and fleece-lined hoodies consist of sleek monochrome palettes that contrast with pops of colour. Accessories also make their way into the line, and involve beanies, pompom hats and trapper hats each designed for both harsh weather conditions and peak performance.

Technical garments are additionally apparent in the exclusive line, including the Mazod jacket and lined nylon laqué trackpants, each utilising athletic details and microclimate modulation.

A collaboration with Chinese art toy brand Pop Mart has also been revealed, with the creation of a limited-edition Mega Collection 1000 percent Space Molly x Moncler doll. The 70cm toy is dressed in Moncler branded clothing and will be featured in the brand’s Chinese based boutiques throughout the collection’s launch period.

The winter line is available worldwide through Moncler’s e-commerce site and at select boutiques in China, as well as through Mytheresa.