Moncler hosts inaugural Hackathon

As Moncler works to find new ideas to steer the company into the next era, they have looked to their employees to do so. On July 4, 450 Moncler employees gathered in Milan for a 24-hour marathon to compete for the Digital Award.

Moncler employees were divided into 37 teams with each team working on a project across nine strategic areas from sustainability to supply chain. Today, 24 projects were submitted to the jury The top four projects will be assessed by Moncler's 4,155 employees through a dedicated platform and the winning team will receive their award in December. Winners of the prize will get a chance to attend a course at the Singularity University, at the NASA Research Park in California.

Last year, Moncler also launched MonCampus, a dedicated program for training young talents in the company. Innovation and collaboration have become key components of the brand's business model as they compete in an increasingly competitive retail market.

photo: courtesy of Moncler