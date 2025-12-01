Moncler is returning to the Winter Olympics with Team Brazil

Italian luxury fashion brand Moncler is returning to the Winter Olympics as the official sponsor of the Brazil Olympic Committee and technical sponsor of the Brazilian Snow Sports Federation for the upcoming Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, to be held February 6 to 22.

In a statement, Moncler said that the move was a “homecoming” for the brand, reflecting its “historic legacy of equipping athletes,” and builds upon the label’s support of brand ambassador and World Champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born Brazilian alpine skier.

As part of the partnership, Moncler will outfit Team Brazil for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the country’s alpine ski team, which will include a race suit, co-created with Pinheiro Braathen, featuring a design inspired by the Brazilian flag.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wearing the Team Brazil alpine ski race suit for the Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by Moncler Credits: Moncler

Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive of Moncle, said: “Returning to the Winter Games means a lot to Moncler, not only as a celebration of our heritage and where we come from, but also as a statement of what we stand for as a brand, continuing to push the boundaries of high performance and high style, now on the world’s biggest stage for winter sports.

“Being part of this incredible moment, in our home country, through the energy and heart of Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Brazil Olympic Committee, and the Brazilian Snow Sports Federation, makes us even more proud. This commitment reinforces our ambition to fuel the boldest dreams of those who dare to break new ground, as Moncler has always done.”

The last time Moncler supported a national team for the Winter Olympics was in 1968, when the Games were held in Grenoble, and it outfitted Team France’s ski team.

Emanuel Rêgo, chief executive of the Brazil Olympic Committee, added: “This partnership expands the presence and recognition of the Brazil Olympic Committee ’s brand on the global sports stage. I am certain it will be an unforgettable moment for our athletes to parade in one of the world’s fashion capitals wearing pieces that blend performance, design, and style.”