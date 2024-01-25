Moncler partners with Roc Nation on Jay-Z designed line

Moncler has teamed up with Roc Nation on a collection designed by the entertainment company’s famous owner Jay-Z, with the line dropping via UK retailer Flannels.

The move comes as a further extension of the Moncler Genius universe, a concept that was introduced to London Fashion Week in February last year and looked to push co-creation across the field of fashion and multidisciplinary creativity.

Moncler x Roc Nation designed by Jay-Z. Credits: Flannels.

For his own collection, entitled ‘The Art of All’, Jay-Z, together with Roc Nation, revealed the pieces through an “emotion-centred piece” of artwork, allowing guests to contribute their vocals in sound pods to community-sourced music engineered by producer Mike Dean.

Meanwhile, the collection itself also looked to bring together a multitude of mediums, offering pieces that aimed to contribute both style and functionality.

Among the ‘Moncler x Roc Nation designed by Jay-Z’ looks is the Antila Short Down Jacket, Cassiopeia Reversible Down Bomber Jacket, Centaurus Down Bomber Jacket, Apus Down Vest, Logo T-shirt, bucket hat, hooded logo sweatshirt and wool sweater.

In a release, Flannels, which has launched the collection on its website, said: “Moncler x Roc Nation designed by JAY-Z symbolises creativity without limits, pooling experience and ambition from shared yet vastly varied points of interest, for a collection and manifesto that epitomises the sentiment that genius is everywhere.”

