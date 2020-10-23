Moncler pledges carbon neutrality by 2021

Luxury label Moncler has said it will go carbon neutral by 2021 as part of its new sustainability pledge.

The up-market outerwear brand’s new ‘Moncler Born to Protect Sustainability Plan’ focuses on five key areas: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity, and giving back to local communities.

On the climate front, the label pledges to become carbon neutral by 2021 and to use 100 percent renewable energy worldwide by 2023. Other targets include eliminating single-use plastics by 2023; using more recycled fabric scraps and sustainable nylon; and to start recycling DIST-certified down “through an innovative mechanical process that requires 70 percent less water compared to traditional down recycling processes”.

The label said it will also be working closely with its business partners to improve traceability of raw materials and improve social and environmental standards across its supply chain.

Moncler chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini commented: “The world is facing ever more urgent social and environmental challenges. The pandemic is a reminder that we can, we must, always go beyond what we have already achieved if we are to make our future better. To rise to these great challenges, as individuals, as organizations and as companies, we must mobilize extraordinary energies.”