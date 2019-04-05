Monki to launch sustainable swimwear line

H&M’s brand Monki has announced a sustainable swimwear line made from recycled polyester and recycled polyamide, to be launched later this Spring. The brand promises a retro-inspired collection, marked by shoulder frills, cut out details, leopard prints, citrus fruit prints and golden beige hues.

Commenting on the collection, Monki’s Managing Director Jennie Dahlin Johson said in a statement: “We are always trying to find more sustainable ways of doing fashion. It feels good to now offer swimwear made from recycled materials”.

The collection will be available in Monki’s stores in 18 European countries, e-commerce and the Chinese online marketplace Tmall, as well as wholesale retailers carrying the brand. Prices were not yet disclosed.

