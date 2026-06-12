Monos launches capsule collection with Reformation

Canadian lifestyle and travel brand Monos has partnered with Reformation to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of travel accessories.

The Monos x Reformation collection includes three different travel essentials made from deadstock materials, a practice that LA-based Reformation is known for. The new collection aims to reflect both brands' shared belief that products should be produced intentionally and designed to last.

“Sustainability has always been at the core of the Monos brand,” said Victor Tam, co-founder and CEO of Monos, in a statement. “Coming together with Reformation to craft a thoughtful collection of travel accessories from deadstock materials reflects a shared responsibility towards the environment.”

All the fabrics and materials used to make the Monos x Reformation collection were sourced as deadstock to minimise the production and use of new resources, use existing materials, and minimise waste.

Monos x Reformation Credits: Monos and Reformation

The capsule collection launch also marks a series of firsts for Monos, including a new quilted pouch with lace detailing and a luggage tag made from deadstock leather. “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Ref and Monos together in this capsule collection—two brands consumers already organically turn to for vacation essentials,” said Sarah Hooe, Senior Vice President of Global Growth and Expansion at Reformation, in a statement.

“Our shared commitment to designing products more sustainably made this collaboration a clear fit, particularly as Reformation continues to expand its footprint across Canada, one of our fastest-growing markets.”

The collection launch comes a year after Monos became the first North American luggage brand to achieve Certified B Corporation status, a step which cemented its long-term approach to craftsmanship, longevity, durability and environmental responsibility. “When you bring the Monos x Reformation collection with you, let it be a reminder to travel mindfully and tread lightly, to care for our home and keep our planet somewhere worth exploring,” added Tam.

The Monos x Reformation collection is currently available for sale exclusively on Monos.com, with prices starting at 25 US dollars.