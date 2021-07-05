Monse to present "Gossip Girl" themed fashion show

The reboot of the hit series Gossip Girl is already winning the hearts of the fashion industry. Gossip Girl was considered one of the most fashionable television shows during its original run, ironic for a show where the characters spent a considerable amount of time in uniforms. One brand that is particularly excited for the Gossip Girl reboot is Monse.

On July 7, Monse will present a Gossip Girl themed fashion show debuting 22 new styles inspired by the television series. The fashion show will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes for the reboot featuring the show’s costume designer Eric Daman. Monse creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim will also do an interview with social media influencer Ashley aka best.dressed.

The fashion show will be live-streamed on Gossip Girl’s Tik Tok, Facebook, and website on July 7 at 9 pm, as well HBO Max’s YouTube channel. HBOMax is betting big on the Gossip Girl reboot, which is expected to bring both old fans of the original series and a younger Gen Z audience.