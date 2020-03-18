Fashionunited
 
Monsoon collaborates with The Lady Garden Foundation
FASHION

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Monsoon has launched a limited-edition collection to raise money for The Lady Garden Foundation during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The three-piece collection, includes a tote bag, a makeup bag and a notebook which will be sold online and across 69 Monsoon stores nationwide.

Designed by Monsoon’s in-house team, the fun, feminine print reflects The Lady Garden Foundation’s cheeky ethos, explained the retailer, and all products are 100 percent sustainable and made with organic cotton.

Inspired by The Lady Garden Foundation’s energy and passion, Monsoon aims to echo how the charity creates awareness of a taboo subject.

As part of the collaboration, Monsoon will be donating 9,000 pounds to the charity.

Prices for the collection start at 10 pounds for a notebook to 15 pounds for the makeup bag.

The Lady Garden Foundation is a national women’s health charity, raising awareness and funding for research into the five types of gynaecological cancers - ovarian, vulval, vaginal, cervical and womb.

Images: courtesy of Monsoon
charity monsoon the lady garden foundation
 

