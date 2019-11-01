Monsoon places spotlight on sustainable for SS20

British fashion and accessories brand Monsoon has announced “significant sustainability improvements” on all of its spring/summer 2020 collections, stating that more than 50 percent of its clothing range will be sustainable.

The admission coincides with the launch of its sustainability report, which reveals that 30 percent of all Monsoon cotton currently uses is organic, this will increase to over 70 percent for spring/summer 2020, while viscose use will also increase from 60 to 65 percent.

In addition, 70 percent of all Monsoon’s jersey pieces will be sustainable, while more than 50 percent of its denim is made using sustainable materials, an area it added “keeps improving” and 50 percent of polyester used in Monsoon's knitwear is recycled.

As well as this, Monsoon is launching a 90 percent sustainable beachwear collection for spring 2020, and 65 percent of its children’s beach products will also be sustainable, as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability by investing in better practices with immediate effect.

Caroline Jackson, head of design at Monsoon, said in a statement: “Ethical production has always been at the heart of Monsoon and, as we move forward, we want the sustainability of our products to become an integral part of our brand DNA.

“We are currently driving an internal revolution to implement impactful changes. We are delighted to confirm that over 50 percent of our SS20 range will be sustainable. We are also incredibly excited to be launching a 90 percent ethically sourced beach and denim collection next year.”

Monsoon pledges to make all of its clothing 90 percent sustainable by 2023

Monsoon has also made a long term pledge - committing to make all of its clothing ranges “over 90 percent sustainable by 2023,” as it looks to introduce new and innovative ways to reduce its environmental footprint and have a positive impact for future generations.

Jackson added: “Looking ahead to AW20, we will be using sustainable sequins and trims on our products and focusing on how we can improve all parts of the design and production process.”

Sustainability has always been at the heart of Monsoon’s DNA, added the brand in the report, which was highlighted by its first-ever collection made in Indian villages using hand-loomed cotton fabrics, organic vegetable dyes and artisanal block-printing techniques.

The British high street brand has launched a number of initiatives in recent years to demonstrate its dedication to working in a more sustainable way, including S.E.W, a sustainable range launched in spring/summer 2019 that was created using sustainable fabric alternatives, including responsibly sourced organic cotton and Lenzing Ecovero, a planet-friendly alternative to viscose, and denim with a reduced environmental impact in jackets and jeans, as well as trend-led midi dresses and tops in all-natural cotton.

For autumn/winter 2019, this collection has increased further to become part of the brands main range and continues to grow, and for spring/summer 2020 over 50 percent of Monsoon’s main range will be made using sustainable fabrics, highlighted by the S.E.W product labels.

The Monsoon Children S.E.W range is also set to increase as the brand looks to encourage children to think sustainably from the start with its ‘Love Me, Wear Me, Pass Me On’ campaign, encouraging children to enjoy the clothes they wear while looking after them properly, so that they’re all set for a second life once they’ve been outgrown.

Another initiative is ‘Clothes For Life’, where Monsoon encourages customers to donate clothes with the incentive of money off for their next purchase, in the hope to prevent unwanted clothes going to landfills. Unwanted Monsoon items are accepted in any Monsoon stores in exchange for an exclusive 10-pound gift voucher to spend on new purchases of 50-pound and more. The donated clothes are given to charity or recycled, with all profits going towards Newlife, a charity dedicated to changing the lives of disabled and terminally ill children across the UK.

“We are proud of the progress we have made so far. By 2023, we want to become the figurehead for sustainability within the UK high street and we are very much looking forward to achieving that goal,” added Jackson.

Image: courtesy of Monsoon