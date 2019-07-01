Montblanc and Bape team up for leather goods collection

Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, best known as Bape, has joined forces with Montblanc to release a limited-edition collection of leather accessories featuring Bape’s exclusive camouflage print and Montblanc’s logo. The pieces include a document case, a portfolio, a pen pouch and a matching wallet.

Prices range from 235 US dollars for the pen pouch to 995 US dollars for the document case. The collection is sold on both Bape and Montblanc’s ecommerce websites, as well as in select stores in the United States, the UK, Japan and China.

Commenting on the partnership, Montblanc’s Creative Director Zaim Kamal said on the brand’s website: “this collaboration is the result of two universes merging. While they may seem to be very different, they are bound by the same focus on creativity”.

Founded in Tokyo in 1993, Bape operates nearly 20 stores in Japan, where it sells streetwear for men, women and kids. Best known for its luxury pens, Montblanc was founded in Germany in 1906. The company has expanded into a number of other product categories in recent years, including watches, accessories and leather goods.

