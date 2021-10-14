Montblanc and Public School unveil eco-collection collaboration

New York-based label, Public School, has partnered with German luxury brand, Montblanc, on a new eco-conscious accessory collection, utilising regenerated fabric and environmentally friendly materials.

Both the internal and external materials employed within the collection implement Econyl yarn, eco-friendly nylon developed through regeneration. The material uses waste from the likes of fishing nets, carpets and fabric scraps, set with the ability to be continuously recycled. The collection aims to show each brands’ commitment to a more sustainable future, while still presenting stylish accessories for its shoppers.

Two envelope bags, a duffle, a belt bag and a business card holder make up the capsule, with items complete with a leather tag sewn inside containing a manifesto that recognises the buyer’s efforts in protecting the planet with the purchase. The quotation reads: “Those who dare, those who will, those who care make the difference”.

Additionally, the business card holder, with a contrasting lime green interior, utilises leftover leather produced with a CO2 neutral tanning process. The product holds its own statement on the back, saying: “The Pen(cil) is mightier than the sword”, in reference to Montblanc’s typical product categories. The same leather is used for particular details throughout the collection, with supplementary recycled plastic applied for buckles and fastenings.

The Montblanc x PSNY collection follows that of a number of sustainable and socially responsible initiatives and collections by the Public School label. The New York brand regularly releases capsules dedicated to important causes, such as the Freedom March, with pieces made primarily of organically produced and certified materials.

With this five-piece release, the label looks to capture the streetwear from its home city, reflecting the New York attitude through the available accessories. The limited-edition collection can be bought through either the Montblanc or Public School official website.