Montblanc debuts first-ever fashion collection at MFW

Hamburg-based Montblanc, known for its craftsmanship across pens, watches, and leather goods, debuted its first-ever fashion capsule during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The leather fashion collection was unveiled at Montblanc’s first-ever fashion presentation in Milan, alongside the brand’s second campaign with American filmmaker Wes Anderson, featuring a short film starring Rupert Friend, Michael Cera and Waris Ahluwalia.

Montblanc debut fashion capsule collection Credits: Montblanc by Delfina Seefeld

The collection features 16 refined looks designed by Montblanc’s artistic director, Marco Tomasetta, which draws inspiration from the brand’s archive to act as a wearable extension of the Maison’s DNA, starting with the Montblanc writer’s desk.

Commenting on the collection, Tomasetta said in a statement: “I was deeply inspired by the Maison’s Hamburg archive that I have been closely studying for the past four years. It has pushed me to constantly think of new and original ways to bring the world of writing to closer to our customers and their hearts.

“This expression of Montblanc heritage is the most intimate yet, something you can carry on your body and something that literally becomes part of you.”

Montblanc debut fashion capsule collection Credits: Montblanc by Delfina Seefeld

The utilitarian luxury capsule collection spotlights outerwear, shirting, trousers, and shorts, all crafted in leather, designed to “embody the desk in a wearable form,” so that people can “bring writing intimately into their everyday style”. Highlights include subtle design features such as pen holders and large envelope-style pockets on jackets and shirts.

The fashion capsule was styled with leather goods from the brand’s spring/summer 2026 collection.

Montblanc debut fashion capsule collection Credits: Montblanc by Delfina Seefeld