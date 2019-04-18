Moomin and Tatty Devine to launch jewellery collection

London-based jewellery brand Tatty Devine is collaborating with Moomin Characters on a new capsule jewellery collection featuring the family of white and roundish trolls with large snouts.

Launching in autumn 2019, the capsule collection of laser-cut acrylic jewellery will combine inspiration from Moomin author and illustrator, Tove Jansson’s “extensive catalogue of character and pattern designs” with the “bold, fun and eye-catching” Tatty Devine style, explained both brands in a statement.

The collection will mark milestones for both brands as Tatty Devine is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, while Moomin will be celebrating 75 years in 2020.

Sophia Jansson, niece of Tove Jansson and creative director of Moomin Characters, said in a statement: "Tove's passion was producing beautiful art and designs and, similarly to Rosie and Harriet of Tatty Devine, she was not afraid of making a bold statement and expressing herself through her art in a time when personal expression was being threatened.

“Tatty Devine and Moomin also share a lot of core values such as female empowerment, respect for nature and LGBTQ+ rights and therefore, much like Moominmamma and Moominpappa, they are the perfect match.”

Rosie Wolfenden and Harriet Vine, the founders of Tatty Devine, added: “Tove Jansson’s Moomins have a special place in our hearts - as children we loved the stories and as women we are inspired by Tove’s fearlessness and creative passion. The Moomins have endured for generations by staying true to their values whilst always remaining relevant – much like we strive to do at Tatty Devine.”

Tatty Devine was founded in 1999 in the heart of East London and still to this day all of its original and fun statement jewellery products are designed and made in-house in their studio on London’s Brick Lane.

Moomin Characters have previously launched fashion collaborations with Finnish streetwear brand Makia, Japanese retailer Uniqlo, Finnish knitwear brand Novita, contemporary Copenhagen fashion and lifestyle brand Wood Wood, and British luxury accessories label Strathberry.