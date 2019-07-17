Moon Boot unveils its first summer collection

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, Moon Boot known for its padded oversized winter boots, has launched its first-ever spring/summer footwear collection.

The collection for spring/summer 2020 looks “towards the future,” explains Moon Boot and aims to challenge its “characteristically winter nature, while remaining true to its identity and style” with a new range of innovative footwear designed for the warmer months.

It’s first summer collection consists of four models for women, including the new concept Mars Boot, a reinvention of the classic Moon Boot in a summer version with breathable fabrics, cooling membranes and materials with specific high-tech treatments that have been made in collaboration with Heiq for the city and the summer.

The Mars Boots have a similar look to the classic Moon Boot, they feature the criss-cross lacing, the sole’s unique inverted seam and the distinctive logo ban, and they come in an array of fluorescent and metallic colours, along with new fabrics such as satin and mesh to make them a “seasonless product,” added the brand in a statement.

Other styles include trainer-style shoes with the unique Moon Boot sole, as well as sliders and flip flops in bold and colourful designs.

The spring/summer 2020 Moon Boot collection launches with the Mars Boots in December 2019, followed by the rest of the collection in January/February 2020.

Images: courtesy of Moon Boot