Moon meets 2000s sportswear: Under Armour collaborates with Marine Serre

Under Armour and Marine Serre are joining forces. The US sportswear group and the French fashion brand are launching a joint capsule collection, as both companies announced on Tuesday. Marking Under Armour's 30th anniversary, this is the company's first collaboration with another fashion brand.

Launching on June 5, the collection draws on Under Armour's sportswear archive from the 2000s. It is particularly inspired by the key innovation of the base layer, a functional foundation garment. This foundation is complemented by Marine Serre's perspective as a former professional tennis player and her signature ‘Second Skin’ with moon motifs, a recurring element in her work. These influences result in a collection that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal, focusing on movement, body awareness and precision.

Under Armour x Marine Serre Credits: Under Armour x Marine Serre

“Sport has always been a part of my life. With Under Armour, I wanted to explore the beauty of movement through pieces that combine performance, precision and aesthetics – starting with the base layer, the element closest to the body and the experience of athletes,” says Marine Serre, founder and creative director of the brand.

The joint collection is characterised by a deliberately minimalist, sporty and functional design. It features stark black and white contrasts and utilises Under Armour's HeatGear material. A specially developed print combines the iconic trademarks of both brands: Marine Serre's moon and Under Armour's Heartbeat logo. This creates a shared symbol of discipline and progress. The collection is complemented by the re-release of the UA Proto Speed II trainer from the late 2000s. The shoe combines its original, distinctive material structure with modern details like leather elements and co-branding, thus uniting nostalgia with a contemporary reinterpretation.

The capsule collection will launch on June 5. It will initially be available on the French designer's online shop, in her stores and at a pop-up event in Paris from June 5 to 7. Later in the summer, the collection will be available worldwide through Under Armour.

Under Armour x Marine Serre Credits: Under Armour x Marine Serre