Moose Knuckles and Eckhaus Latta launch capsule collection of outerwear

Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based outerwear brand, has announced a collaboration with designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta and their eponymous American fashion label Eckhaus Latta.

The 10-piece collection features ultra lightweight down, making some items, like a women’s ankle-length puffer, appear as featherlight as a dress. The focus of the collaboration is to celebrate innovative engineering, experimenting with forms and bringing a subversive viewpoint to a classic category.

“It’s always exciting for us to collaborate with a brand whose products are focused on a specific materiality and design vernacular,” Eckhaus Latta stated. “We’ve never made puffers, so the opportunity to explore this language with Moose Knuckles was really appealing — they are very open to experimentation. For this collaboration, we wanted to create storytelling that read capital ‘F’ fashion, but in a subtly perverse and confusing way.”

“Mike and Zoe are incredible, fearless creatives, who inspired us with their beautiful work centered around craft and community,” said Joseph McGee, Vice President, Women’s Design, Moose Knuckles. “We saw a synergy there with Moose Knuckles, as we too strive to deliver our community fearless, functionable fashion. The collaboration with Eckhaus Latta has been an artistic and technical exploration where, together, we reimagined our classic Moose Knuckles outerwear in new and inspiring ways, using techniques not seen in our collections before.”

Reimagined pieces include a lightweight quilt blanket jacket, raincoat, and hoodie in muted tones. The range also includes a convertible windbreaker jacket and matching pant donned as multifunctional separates.