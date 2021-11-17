Moose Knuckles collaborates with fine jeweller Jennifer Meyer

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles is launching a collaboration with Los Angeles-based fine jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer on November 30.

The 18-piece collection marks the first time Meyer has worked with women’s ready-to-wear and celebrates both brands’ shared reverence for sisterhood, motherhood and friendship.

Moose Knuckles describes the collaboration as a “refreshing expression of contemporary femininity” with the functionality for this capsule engineered to be easily layered with a focus on lightness in construction.

The collection features Moose Knuckles classic velour cropped puffer and printed silk sweater, incorporating hand-drawn diamond artwork from Meyer’s jewellery line, and a Nappa back shearling trucker jacket.

These sit alongside a fitted matching velour tracksuit and an embellished leather moto jacket hand-embroidered with crystals inspired by Meyer jewellery.

The capsule also highlights Meyer’s belief that jewellery can be more than an accessory, with hardware pieces within the collection inspired by her fine jewellery designs, with an adaptation of her signature gold-plated heart locket.

Commenting on the collaboration with Moose Knuckles, Meyer said in a statement: “Working with the incredibly talented Moose Knuckles team was an amazing creative experience. It was fun to blend my fine jewellery expertise and the motifs of the Jennifer Meyer collection with outerwear, which you’ll find reflected in special gold hardware, hand-drawn interpretations of my favourite jewels, embroidered gems and symbols of love and luck woven throughout.

“The best part is that Moose Knuckles trusted a California girl to design for cold weather (we all know those cold LA nights). I love everything we’ve created together and am excited to share pieces to keep warm and cozy this season and beyond!”

Dominique Lagleva, vice president of global marketing at Moose Knuckles, added: “It’s been incredible working with Jennifer! We’re both family-run operations and the moment we met our synergies aligned perfectly. We set out to inspire authentic self-expression creating unique pieces for our West Coast friends to fall in love with. We’re excited for our community to see this collaboration come to life and to be working alongside Baby2Baby - an organisation that is close to Jennifer’s heart.”

Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer launches on November 30, via Mooseknucklescanada.com, and at Moose Knuckles store locations in SoHo (New York), London, Chicago, Westchester (New York), Toronto (Yorkdale and Toronto Eaton Centre) and Boston and select global retailers including Neiman Marcus and Holt Renfrew. Prices range from 390 to 6,990 US dollars.

A portion of the profits purchased from Moose Knuckles channels, in-store and online-only, will be donated to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit providing necessities for children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and disaster areas across the US.

Image: courtesy of Moose Knuckles