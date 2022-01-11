Moose Knuckles launches dog clothing collection

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has launched a new collection dedicated to dogs, featuring mini-me style jackets.

The collection called ‘Pooch Knuckles’ consists of two outerwear styles, inspired by Moose Knuckles signature ‘Stirling Parka’ designed to keep dogs “stylish and cozy,” explains the brand in the press release.

The functionality for Pooch Knuckles has been engineered to make pet owners’ lives easier when dressing their dog in the cold winter months, with the outerwear styles having a back placket opening for leashes, adjustable velcro closures and J-seam detailing with placket pockets for doggie bags.

Image: Moose Knuckles; Pooch Knuckles photographed by Donat Boulerice

Both the ‘Pooch Parka’ and ‘Pooch Parka Gold Series’ coats feature a faux fur trim and Moose Knuckles signature metal logo and rivets with a durable water repellent and wind-resistant outer shell.

The dog coats are available in three sizes from 12 to 28 inches in length in an array of colour options including black/gold, red, pink and blue.

The Pooch Knuckles collection is available on the Moose Knuckles website and at its London, Montreal, SoHo New York and Boston stores. Prices range from 275 to 350 pounds.

Image: Moose Knuckles; Pooch Knuckles photographed by Donat Boulerice

Image: Moose Knuckles; Pooch Knuckles photographed by Donat Boulerice

Image: Moose Knuckles; Pooch Knuckles photographed by Donat Boulerice