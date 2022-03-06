Moose Knuckles launches first NFT and Beijing pop-up

Canadian outfitter Moose Knuckles has teamed up with digital artist Tiago Marinho to launch a unique NFT as part of its Heatmakers initiative.

The NFT consists of a special digital Moose Knuckles’ jacket featuring the Chinese influencer Mia Kong and will be the key to explore this additional challenge undertaken by the brand.

The activation celebrates the opening of Moose Knuckles Beijing pop-up, a retail destination where physical meets digital.

The limited edition NFT jacket will be available from March 5 th and open for bidding at OpenSea, the largest NFT global marketplace.

A short film shows Kong’s digital universe in which her avatar faces a journey through a surreal landscape to discover and unlock the Moose Knuckles jacket hidden in it.

Montreal-based Moose Knuckles has seen sales increase 50 per cent over the last five years, with high growth in its own stores and e-commerce channels. Often thought of as a younger outfitter in comparison to Canada Goose, the company has been heavily investing in its expansion and last year appointed former Tapestry ceo Victor Luis as executive chairman.