Moose Knuckles launches NHL Four Nations capsule collection

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has teamed up with the National Hockey League (NHL) to launch a capsule collection inspired by the NHL Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

The limited-edition collection aims to celebrate the international spirit of hockey, blending Moose Knuckles’ signature design with elements rooted in the energy of the tournament, bringing together NHL players representing Canada, the US, Sweden, and Finland.

The tournament will be held in Montreal from February 12 to 15, followed by Boston from February 15 to 17. The championship game will be played on February 20 in Boston.

Victor Luis, chairman of Moose Knuckles, said in a statement: “Our partnership with the NHL represents an incredible opportunity to connect Moose Knuckles’ bold aesthetic with the passion and energy of hockey.

“The Four Nations Face-Off capsule celebrates the global spirit of the sport while staying true to our commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural relevance.”

Moose Knuckles x NHL Four Nations Face-Off jersey Credits: Moose Knuckles

The collection combines luxury fashion with professional hockey and features a bomber jacket with leather detailing and patches honouring the teams in the face-off competition, a hockey jersey merging all the colours of the teams involved, a scarf and a beanie.

The Moose Knuckles x NHL Four Nations Face-Off collection is available at MooseKnucklesCanada.com and the brand’s Yorkdale and Royalmount locations in Canada, as well as select retailers. Prices range from 140 to 895 pounds / 250 to 1,090 US dollars.