Moose Knuckles unveils collaboration with Telfar

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has unveiled a collaboration with New York-based designer Telfar Clemens and his eponymous label, Telfar featuring apparel, outerwear and bags.

The 17-piece Moose Knuckles x Telfar capsule collection is designed to “keep you moving in warmth and style,” and is a continuation of Telfar’s revival of pieces synonymous with his New York City roots combined with key Moose Knuckles silhouettes.

The collaboration also marks Telfar’s first foray into outerwear and features a classic bomber set with a matching pair of fox-trimmed boot-cut ski pants.

Additional pieces include a double-breasted hybrid-wool and nylon puff peacoat and puff hoodie hybrid with a classic Telfar monogram engineered into bands of nylon puff. The puff hoodie is available in waist-length or unisex maxi and pairs with matching puff sweatpants, spliced at the knees with rings of boot-cut nylon puff.

Image: courtesy of Moose Knuckles; Moose Knuckles x Telfar

The collection also includes Telfar’s in-demand bags, with a limited-edition puff-Telfar Shopper. The classic medium shopper has an original embossed ‘TC’ logo in puff-down nylon. This is joined by the Moose Knuckles x Telfar large shopper, featuring an all-over puzzle-piece monogram in trapunto nylon puff.

Dominique Lagleva, vice president of global marketing at Moose Knuckles, said in a statement: “Working with one of the most forward-thinking designers in the industry today has been a dream come true. Our mutual vision to create something off-duty, effortless, and responsible in its construction allowed for incredible synergy between our brands.

“By infusing Moose Knuckles’ signature shapes, with Telfar’s iconic designs we developed something completely new and timeless that we feel both our communities will appreciate.”

Clemens, added: “This is designed specifically for everyone. If I don’t see it in the street every day it didn’t really happen.”

To highlight both brands’ long-term commitment for “responsible design vs fast-fashion and collaboration fatigue,” Moose Knuckles will also engineer and manufacture the debut of the Telfar inline outerwear collection set to release this autumn through the designer’s distribution channels.

Moose Knuckles x Telfar launches on November 1 on Mooseknucklescanada.com and Telfar.net, with prices ranging from 195 to 4,300 US dollars. Then from November 8, exclusive collection pieces will be available at Galeries Lafayette, Browns, Antonioli, Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Ssense.

