Mordecai unveils debut collection at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Ludovico Bruno, who headed up Moncler Genius’ collaborations with the likes of Craig Green and Simone Rocha, has officially debuted his own menswear label Mordecai, at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The debut Collection #1 ‘Flight Techniques’ has been crafted to make “a distinctive and enduring impression, ensuring a lasting impact and timeless luxury,” explains the brand in the show notes, by exploring the essence of lightness with logo-free, luxe outerwear and tailoring.

Mordecai Collection #1 ‘Flight Techniques’ Credits: Mordecai

As well as gaining experience at Moncler, Bruno started his career working as a knitwear designer with Edward Buchanan at Sansovino 6 before venturing into couture with Giambattista Valli and then working directly with Thom Browne as a senior designer.

This experience can be felt throughout this debut collection that blends menswear staples with martial arts attire for a silhouette-driven approach that offers shapes that maintain a loose yet controlled form, featuring rounded and oversized shoulders and pants with deep folds opening below the waist and tapering at the ankle.

Outerwear is still the main focus for the Moncler veteran with lightweight puffers, textured bomber jackets and sporty windbreakers, alongside knitwear, where Bruno has turned the traditional sweatshirt into a knitted cashmere grommet ensemble, offering a luxurious and comfortable alternative to active leisurewear.

