More trends, new brands and prominent collections in the next edition of MOMAD Metrópolis, from 3 to 5 February

One of the new features of this edition is the MOMAD Catwalk, which will display, among others, catwalks from companies of young fashion, sustainable fashion, large sizes and party wear.

More trends, the best brands and greatest added value are the most relevant additions that will be presented at the third edition of MOMAD Metrópolis, the International Event for Fashion, throughout its duration from 3 to 5 February at IFEMA-Feria de Madrid.

Once again, MOMAD Metrópolis, organised by IFEAM, will be the biggest business meeting point of the textiles and clothing industry, contributing new companies, who for the first time are committed to this event as a platform for making their proposals public. Their inclusion will contribute to enriching the offer of trends at the event and widening the quality of the collected offerings. Montoto, Gloor, Vila Clothes, Freequent, Dina&Dess, Panamá Hats, Zenia and Privata are some of the brands that are involved in this edition of the event, in addition to Groenlandia, Goes, JM Peleteros and Fashion SA, among others, from the leather and coat sector, who are only participating in the edition in February due to the seasonal nature of their proposals.

In addition to these inclusions there are other benchmark companies that are already unwavering appearances at the event, like Simorra, Alba Conde, Morgana, Escorpión, Strena, Vilagallo, Brave Soul, Coronel Tapioca and The Extreme Collection, among others.

In total, MOMAD Metrópolis will occupy 15,000 squared metres in surface area for its exhibition space, which will be spread across Halls 4, 12 and 14 of IFEMA, in which almost 900 companies will be accommodated, forming an impressive display of collections and trends and revalidating the event as an unmissable event for professionals in the sector. In parallel, the trade fair evolves with interesting initiatives, with the aim to adapt to the demands of exhibitors and visitors.

A commercial offer with more trends and new collections

The MOMAD Metrópolis offer is formed by the companies for street and urban fashion, gathered under the name Urban & Young ; Sustainable Fashion; the advanced collections for the Autumn-Winter 2017/18 season, categorised into the sectors Contemporary (latest trends and brands of a classic style), Casual (new collections from the youngest brands), and Metro Space, with a careful selection of high end brands, as well as proposals from fast fashion for the Spring-Summer 2017 season, under the name Now!.

Similarly, the event will include a wide range of collections for party and ceremony wear in its Event sector, in addition to Leather and Coats, and Accessories (bags, scarves, leather goods, glasses, costume jewellery, etc.), which acquire greater prominence in the offerings of the event. As a new feature, this winter edition of the event will also include a space dedicated to a choice of companies from the swimwear and lingerie sector.

The MOMAD Catwalk, an innovation in this edition

Fashion in large sizes, sustainable fashion and party wear are some of the thematic areas of the catwalks that will be able to be seen on the new MOMAD Catwalk, installed in Hall 4 and which, for the duration of three days of the event, will offer three daily passes. This new space for the promotion and distribution will include an area of the trade fair set up for entertainment and rest, on the Winter Terrace, where fashion, music and food will be combined.

MOMAD Metrópolis, with the professionals of the future

The unwavering support for the future of the sector is another of the lines that the event wants to boost. In this area, various schools and training institutions in the world of design will again be present in the halls of MOMAD Metrópolis.

Likewise, the third monographic edition of fashion and clothing of the Momad Metrópolis event will include a renewed MOMAD forum where, in addition, matters of interest for the sector will be discussed in parallel with the commercial activity.

MOMAD Metrópolis will once again coincide in its dates and venue with the Intergift, Bisutex and MadridJoya events, which will bring together the proposals for accessories, costume jewellery, jewellery, gifts and decoration that will be trends in the coming season. For its part, MOMAD Shoes, the International Event for Footwear and Accessories will be held on 4-6 March at IFEMA-Feria de Madrid.