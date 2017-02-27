Morrisons launches debut women's wear range under Nutmeg label

London - Value supermarket retailer Morrisons is following in the footsteps of Tesco and Sainsbury's with the launch of its debut women's wear collection today.

Launching in time for the Spring/Summer 2017 season, the full womenswear collection is part of Morrisons clothing label Nutmeg and expands on its current adult offering of lounge and night wear. The debut women's wear collection, which includes activewear, occasion wear, denim, as well as outerwear is currently available in 50 selected retail locations across the UK, but not online. The collection features trend-lead pieces, such as a grey bomber jacket for 24 pounds, a floral print kimono jacket for 18 pounds and striped shirt for 10 pounds.

Prices for the collection start from 4 pounds, with sizes ranging from 8 to 22. First launched in 2013, Nutmeg offers children's wear, school uniforms as well as baby apparel.