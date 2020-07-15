Morrisons makes flat-pricing pledge for school uniforms

Supermarket Morrisons has launched flat pricing across its school ranges, meaning that parents will pay the same price for school uniforms, whatever age.

The pledge comes ahead of the launch of its Nutmeg at Morrisons 2020 Back to School range and has been extended to the wider kids’ collections. The move the supermarket states guarantees that as children grow, prices won’t.

Nutmeg’s range of uniforms for girls and boys includes essentials for children aged three up to thirteen, including multipack items featuring polo shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, pinafores, cardigans, classic gingham dresses and sportswear.

Christine Bryce, Nutmeg clothing director at Morrisons said in a statement: ”Listening to customers is at the heart of all that we do at Nutmeg and we know how important consistent pricing is to parents. We believe that as kids grow, our prices shouldn’t and so we have made the move to offer flat pricing across all of our kidswear, including the school range.”

The range will also be available for the first time online on the new Nutmeg standalone website, for nationwide access to its affordable range of school uniforms and kidswear.

Pricing remains the same at any age, with three-pack polo shirts at 3.95 pounds, two-pack charcoal shorts at 6 pounds, and woven playsuits at 4.50 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Nutmeg at Morrisons