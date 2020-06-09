Morrisons takes Nutmeg clothing brand online

Supermarket Morrisons has launched its clothing brand Nutmeg online to make it “easily available to all customers”.

The new Nutmeg website, will allow customers from across the country to buy from Morrison’s clothing range of quality essentials and fashion-led styles including its full range of baby and kidswear, womenswear and menswear without the need to visit a Morrisons superstore.

The online store will be updated regularly throughout the seasons, added Morrisons, and currently for women includes versatile jumpsuits in bold tones, trucker jackets, lightweight dresses in seasonal prints, as well as wardrobe staples such as leggings, tees and loungewear, with prices starting at 4 pounds.

Christine Bryce, Nutmeg clothing director at Morrisons said in a statement: “With customers looking to shop online, we will be able to serve more people in more parts of the UK, including those who are self-isolating. We will be offering them access to current trends, seasonal staples and best in class products.”

Delivery is priced at 2.97 pounds with items arriving within 14 working days of purchase and customers have 30 days in which to return the clothes, either online or in-store. A 3.97 pounds next day delivery option, as well as a click and collect service, will be available from all Morrisons stores in the near future.

Morrisons launched Nutmeg, its first-ever own-brand clothing range, in March 2013. Currently, the babywear and kids range is available in all 494 Morrisons stores, with the womenswear collection present in around half.

Images: courtesy of Nutmeg/Morrisons