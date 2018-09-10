Moschino and H&M to launch clothing line for pets

Tongue-in-cheek brand Moschino announced on its Instagram profile that its collaborative collection with H&M, to be launched on November 8, will include petwear. This will mark the first time both brands release apparel for pets.

“At first, H&M asked if I would do a kids component for the collections, as I have both my own Jeremy Scott kids line as well as a Moschino one. I thought I’d rather do something I have never done before -- and I’ve been really wanting to put out a pet line”, said Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, in an interview with the US Vogue magazine.

The Moschino x H&M collection will be available online and in select H&M stores worldwide. Prices were not yet disclosed.