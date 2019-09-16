Moschino to show pre-fall in New York

Jeremy Scott is one of the most sought after tickets every New York Fashion Week. The designer's eponymous label draws his cult following and celebrity clientele to Spring Studios as they eagerly anticipate his latest collection. While Scott has a cult following for his own label, he is best known as the creative director of Italian luxury brand Moschino.

Moschino's pre-fall collections have been shown in cities like Los Angeles and Rome, but for their pre-fall 2020 collection Jeremy Scott will be bringing it back to where the magic all started for him, New York City. In a statement, Scott said, "New York felt new. New York, like fashion, never sleeps. If you can make Moschino there, you can make Moschino anywhere.”

The collection will also include menswear looks and take place in the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn on December 9. Welcome home (again) Jeremy Scott.

photo: courtesy of Brooklyn Transit Museum