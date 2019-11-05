Moschino unveils new collaboration with Budweiser

Celebrated for its highly creative and unique collaborations, Moschino has launched its latest partnership. The Italian luxury fashion house teamed with beer brand Budweiser for a 15-piece capsule collection.

Creative director Jeremy Scott has built a reputation for partnering with consumer brands outside of the fashion category since he joined Moschino in 2013. Scott had actually designed a Budweiser dress for one of his first collections with the brand in 2014. At the time, the dress was accompanied by designs inspired by other American hallmark brands, such as McDonalds and Hershey.

This new limited edition Budweiser collection is entirely inspired by the beer brand's packaging and logo design. The unisex collection features a sweatshirt, joggers, two T-shirts, two dresses, a women's swimsuit and accessories in a palette of red, navy, gold and white with the Budweiser logo font throughout.

The collection is currently available to shop through Moschino's international e-commerce site. Prices range from 95 dollars for an iPhone case to 2,915 dollars for a mini dress.

Images: Moschino.com