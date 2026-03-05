Moss relaunches Custom Made suiting service

British heritage label Moss has relaunched its Custom Made suiting service, taking a refreshed approach and expanding its personalisation offering. Designed to complement its ready-to-wear and casualwear categories, the renewed suiting experience has been designed to provide more accurate, individualised pieces.

The service is relaunching with over 80 fabrics and more than 50 design finishing options, including monograms, lapels and linings. The selection intends to highlight Moss’ 175-year heritage of “material authority”, showcasing materials like wool, linen and cotton from globally renowned mills, such as Vitale Barberis Canonico, Solbiati, and E. Thomas.

Designs will be developed during an appointment led by “customer-friendly” specialists trained in fit, finish and style, within a “no-pressure environment” that looks to “demystify made-to-order tailoring from the outset”, a press release said. Custom items will then be crafted in a Moss atelier, before being delivered to stores within 28 days.

Customers will be able to refine elements to suit their character, such as internal canvassing, shoulder shaping, lapels, pocket styles and trouser detailing. Details like buttons, linings and embroidery can also be personalised.