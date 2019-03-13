Mossimo founder charged in college acceptance scandal

Mossimo Giannulli, founder of mid-range American clothing company Mossimo, is amongst those charged in a recent scandal involving fraudulent acceptances into Ivy League universities. Over 40 parents to college-bound students have been charged of the alleged scheme.

Giannulli, his wife actress Lori Loughlin and "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman are the most well-known accused. Along with parents, thirteen athletic coaches and some test administrators have also been implicated.

The FBI believes that those involved with the scandal had been paying others to take college entrance exams in place of their children or falsely stating that the children were student athletes. Between 2011 and 2019, William Rick Singer, CEO of California-based college counseling company "The Key," took at least 25 million dollars from parents to help their children cheat the system to get into top-name schools, according to court documents.

While students have not been charged, Giannulli, Loughlin and Huffman have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

Giannulli founded Mossimo in California in 1986. The company grew into a multi-million dollar apparel and accessories company. The brand has been in a multi-product licensing agreement with Target since 2000, and was acquired by Iconix Brand Group in 2006. Mossimo offers over 15 product categories for menswear, womenswear and childrenswear.

Mossimo is currently sold in 1,700 stores in the United States, and holds international licenses in Australia, South America, Mexico, Japan, Philippines and India.