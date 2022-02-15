Mother of Pearl collaborates with Monica Vinader

Sustainable fashion label Mother of Pearl is launching a jewellery collection with Monica Vinader inspired by “finding beauty in unexpected places,” highlighting both brands commitment to social impact and the planet.

The 12-piece ‘Monica Vinader x Mother of Pearl’ collection embraces organic shapes and earthy tactility, with each piece drawing on “nature’s striking irregularities to celebrate what makes us unique,” explained the brands in a statement.

The collection has been designed to reflect circularity and to be versatile and restyled. Made in a 100 percent recycled gold vermeil satin finish, the rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, attachable pendants and seamless clasps can be layered or stacked together for “endless styling options”.

The designs also feature imperfect Keshi pearls and galaxy diamonds to make every single item unique to its wearer.

The pieces are also packaged in 100 percent recyclable and FSG-certified packaging, and the collection joins Monica Vinader’s holistic suite of carbon-neutral pieces and is supported by the brand’s lifetime repair service.

Commenting on the collection, Monica Vinader, chief executive at the jewellery brand, said in a statement: “We looked at beauty in unexpected places, oyster shells worn by the sea and turned into evocative shapes, broken pottery fixed using the Japanese art of Kintsugi, a tangle of roots beneath a tree.

“We found new and old materials that are completely unique from one another. Such as Keshi pearls, and stunning galaxy diamonds. The result is a tactile collection with fluid lines in a satin finish, as if the pieces have come straight from our soil.”

Amy Powney, creative director at Mother of Pearl, added: “Monica’s passion and drive to build her brand into something that considers its impact and takes our future seriously is inspiring. It echoes the work we have been doing at Mother of Pearl, so it felt very natural to come together.

“We wanted to create something that celebrates nature’s own unique design process. Every pearl and every diamond is different. We didn’t want to try and refine these into one classic form of perfection.”

Monica Vinader and Mother of Pearl have also partnered with Choose Earth to directly support and resource Indigenous communities in their fight for environmental, human rights and social justice.

The collection is available at Monica Vinader boutiques and online, and at Farfetch, Selfridges, Liberty, and select Nordstrom stores and online.

