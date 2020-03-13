Mother of Pearl creative director launches sustainability movement on social media

Amy Powney — the creative director behind British sustainable luxury label Mother of Pearl — has launched social media movement and pledge campaign #FashionOurFuture, which calls consumers to change the way they look at how their wardrobes, their clothes, and their shopping habits are impacting the planet and its environment.

“I want #FashionOurFuture to be a destination for all things sustainable and fashionable,” Powney shared in a statement. The founder was inspired by how actress Jameela Jamil uses Instagram to create a community, and she hopes to do the same with #FashionOurFuture. “My aim is to build a supportive, global, digital community where people can encourage each other to make better fashion choices, all whilst having a bit of fun! Fashion and sustainability can often feel off-limits or intimidating, which is why my aim is inclusivity and collaboration, which is what we need to make an impactful change.”

The social media movement is designed to provide content and simple solutions that inspire its audience to shop more sustainability. The platform will serve as a guide to its community, launching with nine pledge ideas such as buying vintage or renting clothes.

Consumers can participate in the movement by sharing their pledge commitments on social media and tagging the #FashionOurFuture Instagram account.

Images: #FashionOurFuture Facebook