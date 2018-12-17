Mother of Pearl joins Copenhagen Fashion Week

British fashion label Mother of Pearl has joined the line-up for the autumn/winter 2019 Copenhagen Fashion Week set to take place from January 29 to February 1, 2019.

Mother of Pearl, which shows during London Fashion Week, will be opening Copenhagen Fashion Week with a collection dedicated to sustainability, as part of the Scandinavian fashion week’s new strategy centred around sustainability.

Creative director of Mother of Pearl, Amy Powney, said in a statement: "It is an honour to be opening Copenhagen Fashion Week this January. With our shared passion and dedication to sustainability, it seemed the perfect place to debut our new No Frills collection."

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s show schedule, which is put together by a committee of 18 leading experts in the Scandinavian fashion industry, will feature 32 “specially selected shows” ranging from heavyweights such as Ganni and By Malene Birger to rising stars like Cecilie Bahnsen.

As well as home grown fashion names, autumn/winter 2019 will also welcome seven international brands, including British label Mother of Pearl, German Lala Berlin, and Swedish J. Lindeberg.

Copenhagen Fashion Week's newly appointed CEO, Cecilie Thorsmark, said: "We look forward to spearheading a fashion week that offers a superb line-up of brands from Denmark and abroad. This season we've experienced a significant increase in interest from international brands to show in Copenhagen - something which I believe reflects the very attractive, current positioning of the Scandinavian fashion scene and our growing presence on the global fashion industry's radar.

"We received a record number of applications this year but based on the motto that quality is better than quantity, this season's calendar has been particularly well curated thanks the dedicated members of our fashion show committee, who have made an effort to create the most powerful fashion show platform in Scandinavia, ensuring the best experience possible for fashion week guests.”