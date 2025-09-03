Mother partners with Chloe Fineman for capsule collection

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Mother has partnered with actress and comedian Chloe Fineman to develop a retro-inspired capsule collection.

Working together with the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and her sister Emma Fineman, the capsule collection is said to be inspired by the spirit and energy of the 1960s. The Chloe x Mother collection features elements from the sisters’ most beloved vintage finds, as well as iconic on-screen starlets who shaped the decade, according to an article on WWD.

The collection, which includes 15 pieces spanning fashion and accessories, launches online on September 4. Key pieces in the collection include cigarette pants, timeless denim jeans, recycled leather sets, and A-line skirts in a vivid color palette.

Mother was established in 2010 by Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding, who both have years of experience working in the denim industry. Known for its vintage-inspired denim, the brand has expanded its offering over the years to include sportswear, outerwear, and accessories, and releases approximately 12 collections a year.

Available in 1,500 department stores and specialty stores, the brand is inspired by growing up in California in the 1970s, offering a juxtaposition of hard and soft aesthetics while remaining true to its “Made in LA” manufacturing philosophy.

The capsule collection launch with Mother comes after Fineman and her sister partnered with Sophie Ratner for a jewelry collection.