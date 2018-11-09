Mother Rose launches debut maternity collection

Mother Rose, which bills itself as a womenswear brand offering apparel for before, during and after pregnancy has launch its inaugural maternity collection, Hera, featuring daywear, occasion wear and evening wear pieces.

Inspired by classic tailoring, Mother Rose has placed “beauty, innovation and practicality” at the heart of all of the pieces, which aim to offer a flattering fit that transforms with the body to offer women going through the transitional period of pregnancy, motherhood and beyond stylish options.

Using her experience in therapy and personal styling, Lauren Manville, founder and creative director of Mother Rose, has created a luxury maternity collection that grows with the body throughout the different stages of pregnancy, while also offering functionality that makes breastfeeding post-pregnancy intimate and easy to access whilst also ensuring the outfit retains its shape and fit.

Commenting on the collection, Manville said in a statement: “I want women to still feel chic and powerful and to create something that lasts the distance - all pieces are designed with breastfeeding in mind, so post-partum is a real focus for me as I’m aware this is often when women feel their most fragile and disconnected.”

Mother Rose adds that pregnancy isn’t seasonal so it has designed each piece from the collection to be worn any season, with an adaptable fit to ensure a great fit and to make the wearer comfortable.

Highlights of the debut collection includes the ‘Lego’ top, which features a double layer that drapes and flatters and has been designed with breastfeeding in mind, as well as a growing bump, with the directional pleated side panels accommodate a growing frame, while the ‘Cloud dress’ offers a versatile occasion wear look featuring side pleats to ensure a perfect fit throughout pregnancy, as well as an in-built bra and draped panel make breastfeeding easy.

The collection, which is all made in London, includes dresses, tops, cigarette pants, skirts, jumpsuit, and shirts, with prices ranging from 175 to 525 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Mother Rose