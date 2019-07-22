Mr. Porter and Howlin collaborate on limited edition capsule

Antwerp-based knitwear brand Howlin is celebrating its tenth birthday. The brand has released a limited edition capsule collection exclusively through Mr. Porter.

In the ten years since Howlin was founded by brothers Jan and Patrick Olyslager, it has produced high-end knitwear with a seasonless approach that focuses on know-how and high-quality materials.

Carrying this same ethos, the Mr. Porter anniversary capsule features pre-fall artisanal knitwear items made from lambswool, high-quality cotton and Belgian terrycloth.

Howlin has made past capsule collections with Mr. Porter, as well as Opening Ceremony, Opening Ceremony x Ace Hotel, Mackintosh, Vendor and Cereal Magazine. Its main collection is carried through retailers internationally including Liberty, Opening Ceremony Corso Como and Unionmade.

Photos: Mr. Porter x Howlin