Mr Porter and Tom Ford announce exclusive capsule collection

An exclusive capsule collection has been launched by Tom Ford and Mr Porter.

The 54 piece capsule collection features ready-to-wear items and accessories. These include pieces made with vibrant floral prints, to adorn tailored shorts, kimono-style dressing gowns, and suiting.

“I was thinking, oh my god, what do we need right now? We need color, flowers, pieces you can mix up together crazily,” Tom Ford revealed on the Mr Porter Website.

Mr Porter

He added, “It was designed for the 25-year-old, 6ft 2in me who lives in Palm Springs or Mustique.”

Despite the new pieces being designed during the pandemic, Ford revealed the collection was mainly inspired by living in Los Angeles.

“Color looks different here. People dress differently here. They might wear an expensive item, but they’ll wear it with jeans or a sweatpant or something that brings it down. They rarely dress in a formal way unless they’re on a red carpet or they’re a talent agent,” he said.

The collection is now available exclusively at Mr Porter.