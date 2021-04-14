Mr Porter introduces new sneakers made from grape waste

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group-owned Mr Porter has launched a new leather alternative sneaker under its own label brand, Mr. P.

According to the brand, the Larry Eco Edition sneaker is made from repurposed grape waste such as grape skins, stalks, and seeds generated by the Italian wine industry. It features raw vegetable bio-material that looks and feels like conventional leather. The inside lining is composed of 100 percent recyclable polyester that is sweat-resistant with an absorption capacity of eight times its weight in water. The soles are constructed from 30 percent recycled rubber.

The sneakers are available in black and white colorways and made in Portugal.

The company stated it hopes to offer its customers an environmentally-friendly alternative to sneakers while making more conscious choices about their wardrobe.

“We’re thrilled to be providing a new leather alternative of the beloved Larry sneaker to Mr P. customers. Quality, craftsmanship and stylish design are at the heart of all that we do with our own label, so to be able to innovate and offer a more environmentally conscious model – while not sacrificing on style and manufacturing excellence – is an important evolution for the brand,” stated Olie Arnold, style director for Mr Porter, in a release.