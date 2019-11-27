Mr Porter launches Brunello Cucinelli Gymnasium collection

Mr Porter, the luxury menswear etailer, has collaborated with Brunello Cucinelli for the Gymnasium Collection, a 27-piece exclusive collection inspired by Mr Cucinelli’s modern approach to sportswear. The collection has launched globally across ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories. It is designed with Brunello Cucinelli’s understated, relaxed and luxe approach to everyday dress and multigenerational style.

The collection includes cashmere and silk-blend sweaters, hooded bomber jackets, striped T-shirts, quilted shell down gilets, shell blazers, brushed-suede sneakers and suede baseball caps. Collaborations and limited-edition collections have become a big part of growing Mr Porter's business. The company has done collaborations with everyone from Ralph Lauren to Kingsman for their latest movie within the last year.

Brunello Cucinelli is the latest in their exclusive luxury offerings after having the brand as a retail partner for several years. The price points for the collection range from 295 dollars to 2995 dollars.

photo: courtesy of Mr Porter